USA Truck (USAK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $16.60, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 4.25% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

USAK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 933.33%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.82% higher. USAK is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, USAK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.41, so we one might conclude that USAK is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.