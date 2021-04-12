USA Truck (USAK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK) closed at $17.78, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 15.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USAK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2021. In that report, analysts expect USAK to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.54%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.87% higher. USAK currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, USAK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.7.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.