USA Truck (USAK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed at $31.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 105.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. USA Truck is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, USA Truck currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.