USA Truck (USAK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed at $30.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 91.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USA Truck as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 90% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USA Truck. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.92% higher. USA Truck is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that USA Truck has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.54, which means USA Truck is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.