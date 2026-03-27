USA TODAY (TDAY) Price Target Increased by 13.26% to 8.20

The average one-year price target for USA TODAY (NYSE:TDAY) has been revised to $8.20 / share. This is an increase of 13.26% from the prior estimate of $7.24 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from the latest reported closing price of $6.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA TODAY. This is an decrease of 144 owner(s) or 40.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDAY is 0.28%, an increase of 122.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 134,548K shares. The put/call ratio of TDAY is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Seas Capital holds 14,553K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,181K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 12,129K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 11,329K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,166K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 33.60% over the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 6,454K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,288K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 42.22% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 6,165K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,867K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 39.24% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.