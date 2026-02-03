USA Rare Earth (USAR) Price Target Increased by 62.64% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for USA Rare Earth (NasdaqGM:USAR) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 62.64% from the prior estimate of $23.20 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.69% from the latest reported closing price of $22.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA Rare Earth. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 97.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAR is 0.04%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 157.48% to 37,485K shares. The put/call ratio of USAR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 12,799K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,890K shares , representing an increase of 30.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 94.18% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,305K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1,279K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Altfest L J holds 1,214K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares , representing an increase of 35.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 951K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

