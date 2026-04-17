USA Rare Earth Stock Rises 11% Over Appointment Of Chaitan Kansal As Chief Commercial Officer

(RTTNews) - Shares of USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) are gaining about 11 percent on Friday morning trading after it announced the appointment of Chaitan Kansal as Chief Commercial Officer.

The company's shares are currently trading at $20.45 on the Nasdaq, up 11.05 percent. The stock opened at $19.61 and has climbed as high as $20.88 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $8.00 to $43.98.

In this newly created role, Kansal will oversee the company's global commercial strategy, including customer engagement, market development, offtake agreements, pricing, and go-to-market execution across the company's integrated mine-to-magnet platform.

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