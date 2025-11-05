USA Rare Earth is Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

USA Rare Earth Inc. USAR is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAR’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at a loss of six cents per share. The estimate has moved up 40% over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.46%, on average.

USA Rare Earth Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

USA Rare Earth Inc. price-eps-surprise | USA Rare Earth Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for USAR Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for USA Rare Earth this time. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: USAR has an Earnings ESP of +81.82%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped USA Rare Earth’s Q3 Results

USA Rare Earth is developing a rare earth sintered neo magnet (NdFeB) manufacturing plant in Stillwater, OK, which is expected to start production in early 2026. It also holds certain mining rights to the Round Top Mountain deposit near Sierra Blanca, TX, but has not begun mineral extraction. The company has not generated any revenues since its inception, and continues to incur losses from operations.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) are expected to have been higher in the quarter, reflecting consulting costs and legal services. Research and development (R&D) expenses are also anticipated to be higher due to an increase in consulting fees related to feasibility studies.

The absence of revenues, higher SG&A expenses and an increase in R&D expenses, somewhat offset by higher interest and dividend income due to higher balances in its money market funds, are expected to have led to the loss in the quarter.

USAR’s Price Performance

Year to date, USAR shares have gained 42.4%, outpacing the industry's 27.6% growth. In comparison, the Basic Materials sector has risen 18.9%, while the S&P 500 has moved up 18.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Did USAR’s Peers Perform in Q3

Energy Fuels UUUU reported a loss of seven cents per share in third-quarter 2025, in line with the year-ago quarter and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of eight cents. Energy Fuels’ revenues were reported at $17.7 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $10 million. Energy Fuels had reported revenues of $4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. URG reported a loss of seven cents per share in the third quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of three cents. Loss also came in wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of two cents per share.

Ur Energy posted revenues of $6.32 million for the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 million. This compares with year-ago revenues of $6.4 million.

Another Stock to Consider

Here is another stock from the Basic Materials space with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Barrick Mining Corporation B, scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrick Mining’s earnings for the third quarter of 2025 is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating a surge of 83.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Barrick Mining has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.7%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ur Energy Inc (URG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Rare Earth Inc. (USAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.