USA Rare Earth, Inc. Announces Upcoming Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Q2 2025

USA Rare Earth will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025, and host a subsequent conference call.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, after the market closes on August 11, 2025. On the same day, the company will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available for replay until September 11, 2025. USA Rare Earth is focused on developing a domestic supply chain for rare earth magnets and is currently constructing a manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, while also controlling mining rights to a significant rare earth deposit in West Texas. Their products are essential for various industries, including defense, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Announcement of financial results release indicates transparency and engagement with investors.

Scheduled conference call to discuss results provides an opportunity for direct communication with stakeholders.

The company's ongoing construction of a large rare earth magnet manufacturing facility demonstrates significant investment in infrastructure and capacity expansion.

Control over mining rights to a rare earth deposit positions the company favorably in the critical minerals market.

None

$USAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USAR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $USAR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $USAR forecast page.

$USAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $USAR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $USAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $17.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/29/2025

STILLWATER, Okla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 11, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call that afternoon to discuss the results and related matters.





EARNINGS RELEASE





Monday, August 11, 2025 (after market close)





LIVE CONFERENCE CALL





Monday, August 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET





US Toll-Free: +1 (866) 652-5200





Local / International: +1 (412) 317-6060





CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY





Expiration: September 11, 2025





US Toll-Free: +1 (877) 344-7529





Canada Toll-Free: (855) 669-9658





Local / International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088





Access code: 9281230





Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via



webcast



. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.





For more information, please visit



USARE.com



and connect with us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







About USA Rare Earth







USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.











Investor Relations Contact:







Lionel McBee





VP, Investor Relations





IR@usare.com







Media Relations Contact:







Cricket PR





Brian Hyland





brian@cricketpr.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.