USA Rare Earth, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2025

USA Rare Earth will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

USA Rare Earth, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after U.S. markets close. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the results and provide further insights. Investors can listen to the call live via a toll-free number or online, and a replay will be available for a month afterwards. USA Rare Earth is focused on establishing a domestic supply chain for rare earth magnets and is currently constructing a manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, while also holding significant mining rights in West Texas.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a scheduled financial results release demonstrates transparency and accountability to investors.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company directly, fostering investor relations.

The construction of a new manufacturing facility indicates growth and investment in domestic supply chains for critical minerals, aligning with industry trends toward sustainability and security.

Control over significant rare earth and critical minerals deposits positions the company strategically in a growing market crucial for various high-tech sectors.

Potential Negatives

Delayed financial results announcement could raise concerns about transparency and financial health.

Possible reliance on the upcomingearnings callto address potential issues, which may indicate uncertainty about the company's performance.

FAQ

When will USA Rare Earth release its financial results?

USA Rare Earth will release its financial results for Q1 2025 after market close on May 14, 2025.

How can I participate in the USA Rare Earth conference call?

You can participate in the conference call on May 14, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT by calling +1 (866) 652-5200.

What is the access code for the conference call replay?

The access code for the conference call replay is 2627439, available until June 14, 2025.

Where can I find more information about USA Rare Earth?

More information about USA Rare Earth is available on their website, USARE.com, and their social media profiles.

What products utilize USA Rare Earth's magnets and minerals?

USA Rare Earth's magnets and minerals are used in defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



STILLWATER, Okla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call that afternoon to discuss the results and related matters.





EARNINGS RELEASE





Wednesday, May 14, 2025 (after market close)





LIVE CONFERENCE CALL





Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET





Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (866) 652-5200





Listen-only, Local / International: +1 (412) 317-6060





CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY





Expiration: June 14, 2025





US Toll-Free: +1 (877) 344-7529





Canada Toll-Free: (855) 669-9658





Local / International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088





Access code: 2627439





Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via



webcast



. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.





For more information, please visit



USARE.com



and connect with us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







About USA Rare Earth







USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.











Investor Relations Contact:







Lionel McBee





VP, Investor Relations





lionel.mcbee@usare.com







Media Relations Contact:







Gateway Group





Zach Kadletz





949-574-3860





USARE@Gateway-grp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.