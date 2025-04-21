USA Rare Earth, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2025

USA Rare Earth will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, followed by a conference call.
USA Rare Earth, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after U.S. markets close. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the results and provide further insights. Investors can listen to the call live via a toll-free number or online, and a replay will be available for a month afterwards. USA Rare Earth is focused on establishing a domestic supply chain for rare earth magnets and is currently constructing a manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, while also holding significant mining rights in West Texas.
Potential Positives
- Announcement of a scheduled financial results release demonstrates transparency and accountability to investors.
- The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company directly, fostering investor relations.
- The construction of a new manufacturing facility indicates growth and investment in domestic supply chains for critical minerals, aligning with industry trends toward sustainability and security.
- Control over significant rare earth and critical minerals deposits positions the company strategically in a growing market crucial for various high-tech sectors.
Potential Negatives
- Delayed financial results announcement could raise concerns about transparency and financial health.
- Possible reliance on the upcomingearnings callto address potential issues, which may indicate uncertainty about the company's performance.
FAQ
When will USA Rare Earth release its financial results?
USA Rare Earth will release its financial results for Q1 2025 after market close on May 14, 2025.
How can I participate in the USA Rare Earth conference call?
You can participate in the conference call on May 14, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT by calling +1 (866) 652-5200.
What is the access code for the conference call replay?
The access code for the conference call replay is 2627439, available until June 14, 2025.
Where can I find more information about USA Rare Earth?
More information about USA Rare Earth is available on their website, USARE.com, and their social media profiles.
What products utilize USA Rare Earth's magnets and minerals?
USA Rare Earth's magnets and minerals are used in defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.
STILLWATER, Okla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call that afternoon to discuss the results and related matters.
EARNINGS RELEASE
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 (after market close)
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (866) 652-5200
Listen-only, Local / International: +1 (412) 317-6060
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: June 14, 2025
US Toll-Free: +1 (877) 344-7529
Canada Toll-Free: (855) 669-9658
Local / International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Access code: 2627439
Investors may also access the live call and replay over the internet via
webcast
. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.
For more information, please visit
USARE.com
and connect with us on
LinkedIn
and
X
.
About USA Rare Earth
USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.
Investor Relations Contact:
Lionel McBee
VP, Investor Relations
lionel.mcbee@usare.com
Media Relations Contact:
Gateway Group
Zach Kadletz
949-574-3860
USARE@Gateway-grp.com
