USA Rare Earth Appoints Ron Fogarty as Vice President of Sales to Drive Global Growth

USA Rare Earth appoints Ron Fogarty as Vice President of Sales to enhance global sales efforts for neodymium magnet production.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. has appointed Ron Fogarty as Vice President of Sales to spearhead global sales for its new neodymium magnet production facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. With over 35 years of experience, including a role as Vice President of Sales at ABB, Fogarty is tasked with driving sustainable growth and establishing supply agreements for 2026. CEO Joshua Ballard highlighted the importance of Fogarty’s team-building capabilities and sales expertise in achieving the company's growth objectives. Fogarty expressed enthusiasm for developing a secure domestic supply of rare earth magnets and meeting the diverse needs of various industries. USA Rare Earth is dedicated to creating the largest fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S. and is currently constructing a significant manufacturing facility while also controlling a valuable rare earth mineral deposit in Texas.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Ron Fogarty as Vice President of Sales brings over 35 years of experience, enhancing the company's leadership in global sales efforts.

Strategic focus on securing supply agreements for 2026 aligns with the company's key objectives, indicating planned growth and market responsiveness.

Establishment of a dedicated sales organization under Mr. Fogarty aims to support rapid growth, ensuring the company can meet increasing domestic demand for rare earth magnets.

USA Rare Earth is building the first and largest fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S., positioning it favorably in a critical industry with high growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new executive may indicate previous leadership challenges or the necessity for organizational restructuring in the sales department.

Mr. Fogarty's appointment is tied to urgent goals, such as securing supply agreements for 2026, suggesting current performance may not be meeting expectations.

The focus on building a sales organization to support rapid growth implies there may be concerns about the company's current sales capabilities or market position.

FAQ

What is the recent appointment at USA Rare Earth?

Ron Fogarty has been appointed as Vice President of Sales at USA Rare Earth to lead global sales efforts.

What experience does Ron Fogarty bring to USA Rare Earth?

Mr. Fogarty brings over 35 years of sales and organizational enhancement experience, including roles at ABB.

What are the main objectives for USA Rare Earth in 2025?

The key objectives include securing supply agreements for 2026 delivery and building a robust sales organization.

Where is USA Rare Earth's neodymium magnet production facility located?

The neodymium magnet production facility is located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

What industries will benefit from USA Rare Earth’s products?

USA Rare Earth’s products serve the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

Full Release



STILLWATER, Okla., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced the appointment of Ron Fogarty as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Fogarty will lead global sales efforts in support of the Company’s sintered neodymium (neo) magnet production facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma.





Mr. Fogarty has over 35 years of sales, business development and organizational enhancement experience, and most recently served as Vice President of Sales for ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation. Fogarty will bring his expertise in driving sustainable growth, streamlining go-to-market operations, and aligning teams to serve as USAR’s first Company-wide executive sales leader.





“Ron is joining at an important time for the company as we look to deliver on one of our key objectives for 2025 – securing supply agreements for 2026 delivery and building the sales and support organization we need to successfully deliver on growth in the coming years,” said Joshua Ballard, CEO. “Ron has a reputation for building and developing strong teams. His experience in developing top line sales in commercial, industrial and process industries will allow us to deliver on USAR’s rapid growth plans in the coming years.”





“With the market conditions and demand for a domestic supply of neo magnets, I look forward to helping USA Rare Earth complete its mission to develop a steady and secure domestic supply of rare earth magnets,” said Fogarty. “I’m particularly energized by the Company’s effort to meet the unique needs of customers across a broad range of growing industries, and its potential for sustained growth over the next decade, and beyond. As we build the sales organization that can scale to support this growth, I plan to draw on the immense heartland talent that surrounds the company’s Stillwater operations.”





Mr. Fogarty holds an MBA from the University of Missouri-Saint Louis and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.





About USA Rare Earth







USA Rare Earth is building the first and largest fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.











