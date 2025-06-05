USA Rare Earth Appoints David Bushi as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing

USA Rare Earth appoints David Bushi as Senior VP of Manufacturing to lead its Stillwater magnet production facility.

Quiver AI Summary

USA Rare Earth, Inc. announced the appointment of David Bushi as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, who will oversee operations at the company's neodymium magnet production facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. With over 25 years of manufacturing experience, including a recent role at CoorsTek, Mr. Bushi brings valuable expertise to the position. CEO Joshua Ballard emphasized the importance of Mr. Bushi's leadership as the company prepares to scale up production and build out its manufacturing capabilities. Mr. Bushi expressed enthusiasm for joining the company during a critical time for both its growth and the U.S. supply chain for rare earth materials. USA Rare Earth is constructing a significant manufacturing facility and controls mining rights for essential minerals in Texas, aimed at supporting various industries reliant on rare earth elements.

Potential Positives

Appointment of David Bushi as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, bringing over 25 years of relevant experience to lead production operations.

Mr. Bushi's expertise is expected to enhance the efficiency and scalability of the company's manufacturing processes at a crucial time.

The new manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is positioned to play a significant role in rebuilding the U.S. supply chain for critical minerals and neo magnets.

USA Rare Earth is working towards establishing the first and largest fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S., indicating substantial growth potential for the company.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Senior Vice President of Manufacturing may indicate previous leadership challenges or instability within the company's management structure.

The emphasis on scaling up production and building out the manufacturing facility could signal potential operational risks and challenges ahead, which may affect timelines and budgets.

Relying heavily on forward-looking statements and acknowledging uncertainties could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance and stability.

FAQ

Who is the new Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at USA Rare Earth?

David Bushi has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of Manufacturing.

Where will Mr. Bushi lead manufacturing operations?

He will lead manufacturing operations at the Stillwater, Oklahoma, neo magnet production facility.

What is the experience of David Bushi in manufacturing?

Mr. Bushi has over 25 years of experience in large-scale manufacturing across multiple industries.

What are the goals of USA Rare Earth’s manufacturing facility?

The facility aims to build the first fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.

What types of products use USA Rare Earth’s neo magnets?

The neo magnets are used in defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$USAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $USAR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $USAR forecast page.

Full Release



STILLWATER, Okla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced the appointment of David Bushi as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing. In this role, Mr. Bushi will lead the Company’s manufacturing operations at its Stillwater, Oklahoma, sintered neodymium magnet (neo magnet) production facility.





Mr. Bushi has over 25 years of large-scale manufacturing experience and most recently served as Vice President of Manufacturing for CoorsTek, a ceramics manufacturer in Golden, Colorado – experience directly applicable to magnet manufacturing. Mr. Bushi has a strong background in heading high volume manufacturing operations and a record of success across multiple industries, including automotive, defense, and aerospace.





“David is joining at a pivotal moment for the company. He brings the critical expertise and leadership we need as we build out not only our physical plant, but also the systems, processes and people to run it efficiently as we scale up production early next year,” said Joshua Ballard, CEO. “We have a huge lift in Stillwater this year, and I'm grateful to have David join to lead that effort.”





Mr. Bushi stated, “I am looking forward to joining USA Rare Earth at this important point not only in the company’s history, but also in the history of the United States, which is working hard to rebuild a reliable supply chain for critical minerals and neo magnets. The manufacturing operations in Stillwater will be a big part of that transition.”





Mr. Bushi holds an MBA from Wayne State University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Kettering University.





For more information, please visit



USARE.com



and connect with us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







About USA Rare Earth







USA Rare Earth is building the first and largest fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.











Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "potential," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of USA Rare Earth’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Lionel McBee





VP, Investor Relations





IR@usare.com







Media Relations Contact:







Cricket PR





Brian Hyland





(201) 410-4563





USARE@cricketpr.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.