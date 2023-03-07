USA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty All-star Equity Fund (Symbol: USA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.26, changing hands as low as $6.20 per share. Liberty All-star Equity Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.41 per share, with $8.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.21.
