USA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty All-star Equity Fund (Symbol: USA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.17, changing hands as high as $6.18 per share. Liberty All-star Equity Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.585 per share, with $7.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.19.
