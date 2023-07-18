USA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/20/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/20/23, Liberty All-star Equity Fund (Symbol: USA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 9/5/23. As a percentage of USA's recent stock price of $6.74, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of Liberty All-star Equity Fund to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when USA shares open for trading on 7/20/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, USA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.41 per share, with $7.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.75.
In Tuesday trading, Liberty All-star Equity Fund shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.
