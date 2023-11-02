USA Compression (USAC) Q3 Earnings Lag, Revenues Top Estimates

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC reported third-quarter 2023 net profit of 9 cents per common unit, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents due to higher total costs and other expenses. However, the metric improved significantly from the year-ago quarter's loss of 3 cents. This was backed by net income of $20.9 million compared with $9.6 million a year ago.

Revenues of $217 million were up 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.2% to $130.2 million and came ahead of our estimate of $129.5 million. Distributable cash flow reduced from $71.6 million in the prior-year quarter to $55.2 million.

USAC reported operating cash flow of $50.1 million in the third quarter, increasing from the prior-year quarter’s $49.2 million. Gross operating margin of 65.5% marked a decrease from the year-ago period’s 66.9%.

USAC’s revenue-generating capacity increased 8.7% to 3.36 million horsepower year over year. The figure beat our estimate of 3.34 million horsepower. Further, average monthly revenue per horsepower rose to $19.10 from $17.53 in the third quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, USA Compression’s average quarterly horsepower utilization rate came in at 93.6%, up from 90.3% a year ago.

DCF, Cost, Capex & Balance Sheet

USAC’s Distributable cash flow available to limited partners totaled $71.6 million (providing 1.39x distribution coverage), up 29.7% from the year-ago levels.

Notably, on Oct 12, it announced third-quarter cash distribution of 52.50 cents per unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid out on Nov 3, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of Oct 23, 2023.

It reported $156.1 million in costs and expenses, up 16.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $134.5 million.

It spent $62.5 million on growth capex. Maintenance capex amounted to $7.2 million.

As of Sep 30, 2023, USA Compression had net long-term debt of $2.3 billion.

Guidance

For 2023, USAC anticipates distributable cash flow in the $270-$280 million range. Management expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $500-$510 million.

The company anticipates 2023 net income in the $73-$83 million range.

