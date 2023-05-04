USA Compression (USAC) Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC reported first-quarter 2023 net loss per common unit of a penny, compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of a penny. The unfavorable comparison was due to an increase in costs and expenses.



However, USAC’s bottom line improved from the year-earlier quarter’s loss of 9 cents on the back of higher-than-expected revenue-generating horsepower capacity, which, at 3,241,296 horsepower, came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3,096,000 horsepower.



Revenues of $197.1 million were 20.6% above the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was up 20.1% to $118.2 million. Moreover, the partnership’s distributable cash flow rose from $50.1 million in the prior-year quarter to $62.6 million.



The partnership reported operating cash flow of $42.3 million in the quarter. This marked an increase from $35.1 million generated in the prior-year quarter. However, gross operating margin, at 66.2%, marked a slight drop from the year-ago period’s 67.1%.



In the first quarter, the partnership’s revenue-generating horsepower capacity increased 8.8% from last year’s corresponding period to 3,241,296 horsepower. Further, the average monthly revenue per horsepower rose to $18.19 from $16.87 in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, USA Compression Partners’ average quarterly horsepower utilization rate came in at 92.6%, up from 84.9% in the year-ago period.



USA Compression Partners, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

USA Compression Partners, LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote

DCF, Cost, Capex & Balance Sheet

USA Compression Partners reported that its DCF available to limited partners for the first quarter totaled $62.6 million (providing 1.21X distribution coverage), up 25% from the year-ago level. Notably, on Apr 13, the partnership announced first-quarter cash distribution of 52.50 cents per unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis).



USAC reported total costs and expenses of $146.1 million in first-quarter 2023, rising 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.



USA Compression Partners spent $51.2 million on growth capex. The partnership’s maintenance capex consisted of $5 million.



As of Mar 31, 2023, the partnership had $2.2 billion in net long-term debt.

Guidance

For 2023, USA Compression Partners projects full-year DCF between $260 million and $280 million. Meanwhile, it expects adjusted EBITDA of $490-$510 million.

Zacks Rank & Stock Picks

USA Compression Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might look at operators like Weatherford International WFRD, Riley Exploration Permian REPX and Sunoco LP SUN. Each of the companies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Weatherford International: WFRD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Weatherford International has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.5%, on average.



WFRD is valued at around $4.3 billion. Weatherford International has seen its shares inch up 78.9% in a year.



Sunoco LP: SUN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings twice in the trailing four quarters. Over the past 30 days, Sunoco saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 0.7%.



Sunoco is valued at around $4.6 billion. SUN has seen its shares gain 1% in a year.



Riley Exploration Permian: Riley Exploration Permian beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters. REPX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 12.7%, on average.



Riley Exploration Permian is valued at around $814 million. REPX has seen its shares surge 56.2% in a year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.