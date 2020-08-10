USA Compression (USAC) Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted net loss per unit of 6 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line also compared unfavorably with the year-ago adjusted profit of a penny. The underperformance reflected lower utilization.



Revenues of $168.7 million were 2.9% lower than the year-ago quarter. However, the figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate due to higher-than-expected revenue-generating horsepower capacity, which, at 3,191,348 horsepower, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3,188,000 horsepower.



Adjusted EBITDA inched up 0.7% year over year to $105.5 million on cost-cutting initiatives. The partnership’s distributable cash flow rose from $54.1 million in the prior-year quarter to $58.7 million.



The partnership reported operating cash flow of $97.4 million in the quarter. This marked a slight decline from the $99.8 million that it had generated in the prior-year quarter. But gross operating margin, at 70.4%, was an improvement over the year-ago period’s 67.6%.



In the second quarter, the partnership’s revenue-generating horsepower capacity decreased 2.4% from last year’s corresponding period to 3,191,348 horsepower. Meanwhile, the average monthly revenue per horsepower rose to $16.79 from $16.60 in the second quarter of 2019. However, USA Compression Partners’ average quarterly horsepower utilization rate came in at 88%, down from 94.6% in the year-ago period.

DCF, Capex & Balance Sheet

USA Compression Partners reported that its distributable cash flow (“DCF”) available to limited partners for the second quarter totaled $58.7 million (providing 1.15X distribution coverage), up 8.6% from the year-ago level. Notably, on Jul 21, the partnership announced second-quarter cash distribution of 52.50 cents per unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis).



USA Compression Partners spent $22.8 million on growth capex, while its maintenance capex consisted of $4.4 million.



As of Jun 30, 2020, the partnership had $1.9 billion in net long-term debt. Net debt-to-capitalization was approximately 80.6%.

Guidance

USA Compression Partners reiterated its growth capital spending guidance of $80-$90 million for 2020. The partnership is still projecting full-year DCF between $195 million and $215 million, while it sees adjusted EBITDA of $395-$415 million.

