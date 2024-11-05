News & Insights

USA Compression reports Q3 EPS 13c, consensus 20c

November 05, 2024 — 07:03 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $240M, consensus $240.04M. “Our third-quarter financial results represented another record-setting quarter of revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. These financial results were underpinned by strong operational execution as we achieved record revenue-generating horsepower and record average revenue per-horsepower, reflective of the continued tightening in the compression service space, which we expect to continue for the foreseeable future,” commented Clint Green, USA Compression’s (USAC) President and Chief Executive Officer.

