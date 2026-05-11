USA Compression Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat, Both Up Y/Y

USA Compression Partners USAC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted net profit of 27 cents per common unit, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric improved from the year-ago quarter’s net profit of 18 cents per common unit, driven by a year-over-year increase in revenue-generating capacity and the contribution from the J-W Power acquisition.

The largest independent provider of natural gas compression services generated revenues of $331.3 million, improving 35.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. This growth was aided by higher contract operations revenues and the inclusion of J-W Power’s results following the Jan. 12, 2026, acquisition.

USA Compression Partners, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

USA Compression Partners, LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote

Dallas, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 26.1% to $188.6 million from $149.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Distributable cash flow rose to $130.8 million from $88.7 million in the year-ago period. The company reported net income of $38.3 million compared with $20.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

USAC reported net operating cash flow of $86.1 million in the first quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s $54.7 million.

USAC’s Operational Performance

The company’s revenue-generating capacity increased year over year to 4.44 million horsepower from 3.56 million horsepower, primarily reflecting the J-W Power acquisition. Moreover, the figure exceeded our estimate of 3.58 million horsepower.

Adjusted gross operating margin of 64.4% marked a decrease from the year-ago period’s 66.7%. Further, the average monthly revenue per horsepower rose to $22.73 from $21.06 in the first quarter of 2025. However, the figure missed our estimate of $25.01 million average monthly revenue per horsepower.

USA Compression’s average quarterly horsepower utilization rate was 91.9%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 94.4%.

USAC’s DCF, Cost, Capex & Balance Sheet

USA Compression’s distributable cash flow available to limited partners totaled $130.8 million, providing 1.72x distribution coverage, up from the year-ago level of 1.44x.

The company reported $239.9 million in costs and expenses, up from $175.8 million in the year-ago quarter. It spent $26.4 million on growth capex. Maintenance capex amounted to $9.2 million.

As of March 31, 2026, USA Compression had net long-term debt of $3 billion. The partnership had $497.8 million of remaining unused availability under its revolving credit facility.

USAC’s Guidance

USA Compression reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $770 million and $800 million. It also expects distributable cash flow to range from $480 million to $510 million, expansion capital expenditures to be between $230 million and $250 million, and maintenance capital expenditures to total in the band of $60 million to $70 million.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Important Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed USAC’s first-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in this space.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider, Halliburton Company HAL, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted net income per share of 55 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The outperformance primarily reflects successful cost reduction initiatives. However, the bottom line fell from the year-ago adjusted profit of 60 cents.

Halliburton reported first-quarter capital expenditure of $192 million. As of March 31, 2026, this oil and gas equipment and services company had approximately $2 billion in cash/cash equivalents and $7.1 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 39.6.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas storage and transportation company, Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The bottom line increased year over year from 34 cents. The strong quarterly results can be primarily attributed to contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines business segment.

As of March 31, 2026, KMI reported $72 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, its long-term debt amounted to $29.72 billion. KMI’s project backlog was reported at $10.1 billion by the end of the first quarter. The midstream energy major added that natural gas projects comprise approximately 92% of its project backlog, with nearly 60% dedicated to supporting local distribution companies and power generation.

Fort Worth, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company, Range Resources Corporation RRC, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year level of 96 cents. Strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher gas-equivalent production and increased natural gas price realization.

Drilling and completion expenditure totaled $130 million. An additional $5 million was spent on acreage and $4 million on infrastructure and other investments. At the end of the first quarter, Range Resources reported a total debt of $819.3 million, net of deferred financing costs.

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