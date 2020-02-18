USA Compression Partners (USAC) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected

Lower-than-Expected Loss: The natural gas compression services provider USA Compression Partners, LP USAC reported fourth quarter adjusted net loss per share of a cent, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History:Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter has been unchanged in the last 60 days.

Nonetheless, USA Compression Partners has an impressive earnings surprise history. The firm beat estimates in three of the prior four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

USA Compression Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

USA Compression Partners, LP price-eps-surprise | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote

Overall, the firm has a positive earnings surprise of 80% in the trailing four quarters.

Revenues:USA Compression Partners posted revenues of $178.18 million, which were higher than the year-ago quarter of $172 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.

Key Stats:Revenues from the contract operations were $171 million, higher than the year-ago level of $163 million. Our current consensus estimates called for a lower revenue of $167 million.

USA Compression Partners’ revenue-generating horsepower capacity improved from 3,274,201 horsepower in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 3,308,392 horsepower in 2019’s fourth quarter. The number was also above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3,284,000 horsepower.

Zacks Rank:Currently, USA Compression Partners carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

