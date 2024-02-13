News & Insights

USA Compression Partners Turns To Q4 Profit On Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC), a provider of natural gas compression services, Tuesday reported a profit of $1.63 million or $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $3.82 million or $0.09 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by increase in revenue.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $225.05 million from $190.11 million in the previous year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $220.8 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2024 profit to be in the range of $95.0 million to $115.0 million.

