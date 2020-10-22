USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that USAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.05, the dividend yield is 19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USAC was $11.05, representing a -39.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.32 and a 213.92% increase over the 52 week low of $3.52.

USAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). USAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 2.64% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of USAC at 5.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.