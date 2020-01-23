Dividends
USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that USAC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of USAC was $17.1, representing a -10% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 21.84% increase over the 52 week low of $14.03.

USAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). USAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02. Zacks Investment Research reports USAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 91.86%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have USAC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)
  • First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 10.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USAC at 1.12%.

