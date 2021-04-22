USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that USAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.04, the dividend yield is 13.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USAC was $16.04, representing a -2.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 127.2% increase over the 52 week low of $7.06.

USAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). USAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.66. Zacks Investment Research reports USAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -75%, compared to an industry average of 16.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USAC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 20.98% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of USAC at 6.09%.

