USA Compression Partners, LP Q4 Income Rises, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.44 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $12.84 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $245.89 million from $225.05 million last year.

