USA Compression Partners, LP Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $38.34 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $20.51 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.1% to $331.28 million from $245.23 million last year.

USA Compression Partners, LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.34 Mln. vs. $20.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $331.28 Mln vs. $245.23 Mln last year.

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