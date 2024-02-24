USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (USAC) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 25.76

The average one-year price target for USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:USAC) has been revised to 25.76 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 23.97 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from the latest reported closing price of 24.50 / share.

USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership Declares $0.52 Dividend

On January 11, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 22, 2024 received the payment on February 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $24.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.56%, the lowest has been 8.01%, and the highest has been 47.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.88 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA Compression Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAC is 0.39%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.29% to 42,844K shares. The put/call ratio of USAC is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 12,526K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,974K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 93.09% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 9,896K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,117K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 8,773K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 3,000K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 2,418K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAC by 26.78% over the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation's largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications.

