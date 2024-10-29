USA Compression names Christopher Paulse as new CFO

USA Compression (USAC) “announced that Christopher M. Paulsen will join the company on November 18, 2024 as its new Chief Financial Officer. Chris comes to USA Compression with over 20 years in the energy industry, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD).”

