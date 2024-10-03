USA Compression Appoints Energy Transfer's Micah Green As CEO

(RTTNews) - USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC), a provider of natural gas compression services, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Micah Green, group senior vice president, Construction and Project Execution of Energy Transfer LP as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from October 3.

Green will succeed Eric Long, who retired as CEO on October 2.

In connection with the appointment, Green will leave his current role at Energy Transfer.

Green has served in various leadership positions at Energy Transfer since 2015.

Prior to Energy Transfer, he held positions at Hanover Compression, CDM Compression, SEC Energy, and Regency Energy Partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.