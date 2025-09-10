USA BioEnergy Secures Johnson Matthey, Honeywell Technologies For New SAF Plant

Markets
(RTTNews) - USA BioEnery LLC, a renewable fuels developer, said on Wednesday that it has selected Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L), and Honeywell International Inc. (HON), to provide their process technologies to USA BioEnergy to produce synthetic paraffinic kerosene, or SPK, at its Bon Wier, Texas bio-refinery.

Nick Andrews, CEO of USA BioEnergy, said: "By utilizing forest thinnings for bioenergy production with carbon capture and sequestration technologies, our integration with Johnson Matthey and Honeywell will help us create this fully integrated, alternative fuels solution." 

JM/bp's FT CANS technology and Honeywell UOP's FT Unicracking process technology, which both use the Fischer Tropsch pathway, will be deployed to produce SPK.

Once operational, the Bon Wier plant is expected to convert one million tons of biomass annually, using sourced forest thinnings as feedstock, into 65 million gallons of transportation fuels, including SAF.

