News & Insights

US Markets

US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition - Yellen

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

July 17, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

By Aftab Ahmed

GANDHINAGAR, India, July 17 (Reuters) - The United States is working with India to develop an investment platform to lower the cost of capital and increase private investment to fast-track India's energy transition, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

After a bi-lateral meeting with India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Yellen said the two nations have been collaborating across a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration and strengthening supply chains.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," she said.

The visit is Yellen's third to India this year, indicating the growing closeness between the two countries.

The improvement in bilateral relations was highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington last month which saw a slew of defence and high technology deals being signed.

Sitharaman said she was looking forward to furthering bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

"As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to achieve substantial outcomes through close engagement," she added.

Yellen will visit Vietnam after the G20 finance meetings end on July 18.

(Writing by Swati Bhat and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast.)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.