US winter wheat rated 29% good/excellent; below expectations

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat conditions improved by less than expected in the past week despite rains in key growing areas, the government said on Monday.

Good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop rose 1 percentage point to 29% in the week ended May 7, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its weekly Crop Progress and Conditions Report. That matched 2022 as the lowest good-to-excellent rating for this time of year since 1996.

The USDA also reported corn and soybean planting progress that topped market expectations, with the pace of soybean seeding the second fastest on record.

Despite the slight improvement in wheat ratings, analysts remained concerned that the recent rains have done little to boost harvest expectations.

Production prospects for the U.S. winter wheat crop are the worst in recent memory in core areas of the Great Plains following a three-year drought, farmers and crop experts said.

Farmers had planted 35% of their intended soybean acreage, USDA said. The only time that farmers had planted a larger percentage of their soybean crop by this time of year was in 2021, according to records that go back to 1982.

Corn planting was 49% complete, up from 26% complete a week ago, and spring wheat planting progressed by 12 percentage points to 24%.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat at 30%, corn planting at 48%, soybean planting at 34%, and spring wheat planting at 28%, based on the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (%)

48

34-64

26

49

Soybeans planted (%)

34

25-41

19

35

Spring wheat planted (%)

28

19-49

12

24

Winter wheat conditions*

30

28-33

28

29

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.