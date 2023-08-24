US will resolve Tesla Autopilot probe, could make announcement soon - official

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will resolve its two-year investigation into Tesla TSLA.O Autopilot and could make a public announcement soon, the agency's acting head told Reuters.

"We'll get to a resolution (of the Tesla probe)," Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson told Reuters.

Speaking broadly of advanced driver assistance systems, she said, "It's really important that drivers pay attention. It's also really important that driver monitoring systems take into account that humans over-trust technology."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

