News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

US will resolve Tesla Autopilot probe, could make announcement soon - official

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 24, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will resolve its two-year investigation into Tesla TSLA.O Autopilot and could make a public announcement soon, the agency's acting head told Reuters.

"We'll get to a resolution (of the Tesla probe)," Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson told Reuters.

Speaking broadly of advanced driver assistance systems, she said, "It's really important that drivers pay attention. It's also really important that driver monitoring systems take into account that humans over-trust technology."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.