US will keep playing role in normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Blinken says

RIYADH, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday during a visit to Saudi Arabia that Washington will continue to play an integral role in deepening and expanding normalization between Israel and the kingdom.

Blinken, speaking in a news conference alongside the Saudi foreign minister, also said the United States would keep human rights firmly fixed on the bilateral agenda with Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; writing by Simon Lewis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

