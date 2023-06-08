News & Insights

US will keep playing role in normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Blinken says

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

June 08, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

RIYADH, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday during a visit to Saudi Arabia that Washington will continue to play an integral role in deepening and expanding normalization between Israel and the kingdom.

Blinken, speaking in a news conference alongside the Saudi foreign minister, also said the United States would keep human rights firmly fixed on the bilateral agenda with Saudi Arabia.

