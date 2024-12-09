Markets
USD

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rise In Line With Estimates In October

December 09, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed a modest rebound by wholesale inventories in the U.S. in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose by 0.2 percent in October after slipping by 0.2 percent in September. The uptick matched economist estimates.

The modest increase by wholesale inventories came as inventories of durable goods crept up by 0.1 percent and inventories of non-durable goods climbed by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said wholesale sales edged down by 0.1 percent in October after rising by 0.5 percent in September.

While sales of durable goods were unchanged compared to the previous month, sales of non-durable goods fell by 0.3 percent.

Even with inventories rising and sales slipping, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers for October was unchanged from September at 1.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.