News & Insights

US Markets

US wholesale inventories revised higher in May

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

July 10, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories were unchanged in May after declining for two straight months, suggesting inventory investment could support economic growth in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that wholesale inventories were unchanged instead of dipping 0.1% as previously reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers fell 0.3% in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected that inventories would be unrevised. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product. They increased 3.7% on a year-on-year basis in May.

Private inventory investment rose at its slowest pace in 1-1/2 years in the first quarter, helping to restrict GDP growth to a 2.0% annualized pace in that three-month period.

The careful inventory management amid expectations of weaker demand because of higher borrowing costs is weighing on production at factories.

Wholesale motor vehicle inventories increased 1.1% in May after rising 0.3% in April. But inventories of furniture continued to decline as did stocks of lumber, paper, apparel, farm products and petroleum.

Excluding autos, wholesale inventories slipped 0.1% in May. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.

Sales at wholesalers fell 0.2% after being unchanged in April. At May's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.41 months to clear shelves, up from 1.40 in April.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.