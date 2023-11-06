US wheat ratings top expectations; corn, soy harvest near done

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 50% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up three percentage points from the previous week and the highest for this time of year since 2019 as soil moisture improved in the Plains following a three-year drought.

Better production prospects in the world's No. 4 wheat exporter could ease concerns about tightening global grain supplies. However, winter wheat will not be harvested in the United States until mid-2024, and the crop's potential will be highly dependent on springtime weather.

At 50% good-to-excellent, the USDA's winter ratings topped a range of estimates from 10 analysts, from 45% to 49% good-to-excellent. Winter wheat planting was 90% complete, the USDA reported, behind the analyst estimate of 91% but ahead of the five-year average of 89%.

U.S. farmers continue to harvest corn and soybeans. The corn harvest was 81% complete by Sunday, slightly below the average analyst estimate of 82% but ahead of the five-year average pace of 77%. Similarly the soybean harvest was 91% done, behind the average estimate of 92% but ahead of the five-year average of 86%.

Agricultural meteorologists said a mostly dry weekend aided harvesting, especially in the eastern half of the Midwest where progress has lagged a bit.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn harvested (%)

82

78-85

71

81

Soybeans harvested (%)

92

90-95

85

91

Winter wheat planted (%)

91

89-93

84

90

Winter wheat condition ratings*

47

45-49

47

50

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Marguerita Choy)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

