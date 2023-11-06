News & Insights

Stocks

US wheat ratings top expectations; corn, soy harvest near done

Credit: REUTERS/AMIRA KARAOUD

November 06, 2023 — 05:41 pm EST

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 50% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up three percentage points from the previous week and the highest for this time of year since 2019 as soil moisture improved in the Plains following a three-year drought.

Better production prospects in the world's No. 4 wheat exporter could ease concerns about tightening global grain supplies. However, winter wheat will not be harvested in the United States until mid-2024, and the crop's potential will be highly dependent on springtime weather.

At 50% good-to-excellent, the USDA's winter ratings topped a range of estimates from 10 analysts, from 45% to 49% good-to-excellent. Winter wheat planting was 90% complete, the USDA reported, behind the analyst estimate of 91% but ahead of the five-year average of 89%.

U.S. farmers continue to harvest corn and soybeans. The corn harvest was 81% complete by Sunday, slightly below the average analyst estimate of 82% but ahead of the five-year average pace of 77%. Similarly the soybean harvest was 91% done, behind the average estimate of 92% but ahead of the five-year average of 86%.

Agricultural meteorologists said a mostly dry weekend aided harvesting, especially in the eastern half of the Midwest where progress has lagged a bit.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn harvested (%)

82

78-85

71

81

Soybeans harvested (%)

92

90-95

85

91

Winter wheat planted (%)

91

89-93

84

90

Winter wheat condition ratings*

47

45-49

47

50

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Marguerita Choy)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.