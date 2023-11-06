US wheat ratings top expectations; corn, soy harvest near done

By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 50% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up three percentage points from the previous week and the highest for this time of year since 2019 as soil moisture improved in the Plains following a three-year drought.
Better production prospects in the world's No. 4 wheat exporter could ease concerns about tightening global grain supplies. However, winter wheat will not be harvested in the United States until mid-2024, and the crop's potential will be highly dependent on springtime weather.
At 50% good-to-excellent, the USDA's winter ratings topped a range of estimates from 10 analysts, from 45% to 49% good-to-excellent. Winter wheat planting was 90% complete, the USDA reported, behind the analyst estimate of 91% but ahead of the five-year average of 89%.
U.S. farmers continue to harvest corn and soybeans. The corn harvest was 81% complete by Sunday, slightly below the average analyst estimate of 82% but ahead of the five-year average pace of 77%. Similarly the soybean harvest was 91% done, behind the average estimate of 92% but ahead of the five-year average of 86%.
Agricultural meteorologists said a mostly dry weekend aided harvesting, especially in the eastern half of the Midwest where progress has lagged a bit.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn harvested (%)
82
78-85
71
81
Soybeans harvested (%)
92
90-95
85
91
Winter wheat planted (%)
91
89-93
84
90
Winter wheat condition ratings*
47
45-49
47
50
*% good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Marguerita Choy)
((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
