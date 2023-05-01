US wheat ratings inch higher; corn and soy planting progress -USDA

U.S. corn planting 26% complete, matching 5-yr average -USDA

U.S. soybean planting 19% complete, ahead of average -USDA

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 28% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week following much-needed rains in the Plains, but still among the lowest on record for this time of year.

The wheat ratings matched the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. Estimates had ranged from 25% to 31% good to excellent.

A reduced crop from the world's No. 5 exporter of the food grain leaves the world more vulnerable to shortages, given uncertainty about the future of a UN-backed deal to allow Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea.

Despite the improvement, good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat in the 17th week of the calendar year have been below 30% only three other times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s, including 2022 at 27%, 1996 at 27%, and 1989 at 23%.

Some 51% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was still in an area experiencing drought as of April 25, the government said last week. The hardest-hit areas include portions of western Kansas and Oklahoma, key producers of hard red winter wheat, which is the largest U.S. wheat class.

For corn, the USDA said planting was 26% complete as of Sunday, just below the average analyst estimate of 27% and matching the five-year average.

U.S. soybean planting was 19% complete, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 17% and the five-year average of 11%.

The U.S. spring wheat crop was 12% planted, the USDA said, lagging the average analyst expectation of 14% and the five-year average of 22%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (%)

27

22-35

14

26

Soybeans planted (%)

17

15-22

9

19

Spring wheat planted (%)

14

10-18

5

12

Winter wheat conditions*

28

25-31

26

28

*% good/excellent

