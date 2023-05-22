US wheat ratings improve; corn 81% planted, soy 66% -USDA

Recasts after USDA data

CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report rated 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier and above an average of analysts' expectations.

However, in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, only 10% of the crop was rated good to excellent, unchanged from the prior week, and 69% of the state's wheat was rated poor to very poor, up from 68% the week prior. Kansas has struggled with a three-year drought, forcing farmers in the hardest-hit areas to abandon their crops. US/WHE

The USDA has projected wheat stockpiles in the United States, the world's No. 5 wheat exporter, will fall to a 16-year low by the end of the 2023/24 marketing year.

The U.S. corn crop was 81% planted as of Sunday, just below an average of analyst expectations but ahead of the five-year average of 75%. The USDA said it expects to release its first condition ratings for the 2023 corn crop in next week's progress report.

For soybeans, planting was 66% complete, in line with trade expectations and ahead of the five-year average of 52%. The USDA has projected record-large U.S. corn and soybean production this year.

Planting progress for spring wheat rose to 64%, up from 40% a week earlier and ahead of the average analyst estimate, but still behind the five-year average of 73%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (%)

82

79-85

65

81

Soybeans planted (%)

66

61-69

49

66

Spring wheat planted (%)

60

51-75

40

64

Winter wheat conditions*

30

28-32

29

31

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.