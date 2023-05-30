News & Insights

Stocks

US wheat conditions improve after rains, corn crop rated 69% good-excellent

Credit: REUTERS/Julie Ingwersen

May 30, 2023 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

By Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - The condition of the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop has improved more than analysts expected, while the nation's corn is in worse shape than last year, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Tuesday.

The lower-than-expected rating could give a slight boost to Chicago Board of Trade corn futures Cv1, Wiegand said.

The United States is the world's No. 2 corn exporter after Brazil. Dryness in parts of the Midwest has raised questions about the crop's outlook, after the USDA on May 12 projected that corn supplies will rise sharply due to forecasts for a record harvest.

U.S. corn planting is 92% complete, up from 81% a week ago, the USDA said. That matched analysts' expectations.

For soybeans, planting is 83% complete, up from 66% a week ago, the USDA said. Analysts on average expected 82%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (%)

92

90-95

81

92

Corn condition ratings*

71

67-75

NA

69

Soybeans planted (%)

82

77-85

66

83

Spring wheat planted (%)

82

77-88

64

85

Winter wheat condition ratings*

32

30-33

31

34

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.