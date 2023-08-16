News & Insights

Commodities

US welcomes WTO panel report on China steel, aluminum tariffs

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 16, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday said it was pleased with a World Trade Organization panel report that it said recognized the United States' section 232 actions on steel and aluminum are security measures and rejected China's arguments.

"The United States is pleased with the World Trade Organization (WTO) panel report released today, recognizing that the U.S. Section 232 actions on steel and aluminum are security measures, and that the People’s Republic of China (China) illegally retaliated with sham 'safeguard' tariffs," the USTR said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.