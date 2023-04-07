US Markets

US weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

April 07, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce is weighing an enforcement action against Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

President Joe Biden's administration is looking at an enforcement action against the company under its online security rules, the report said.

The administration ramped up its national security probe into Russia's Kaspersky Lab antivirus last year as fears mounted about Russian cyberattacks after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

U.S. regulators have already banned federal government use of Kaspersky software.

U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security and Kaspersky Labs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The reported enforcement action on Kaspersky follows the introduction of a new U.S. legislation that would allow the White House to ban China based TikTok or other foreign-based technologies if they pose a national security risk.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Reuters
