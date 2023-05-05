US weekly oil & gas rig count falls by the most since February - Baker Hughes

By Scott DiSavino

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut the most oil and natural gas rigs in a week since February, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by seven to 748 in the week to May 5. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

Despite this week's rig decline, Baker Hughes said the total count was still up 43 rigs, or 6%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil and gas production grew rapidly in the first two months of 2023 – a delayed response to the high prices and upturn in drilling that characterized much of last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But growth is set to decelerate sharply as the more recent slump in prices curtails new drilling and well completions, with the impact evident by the fourth quarter of 2023.

This week, Chesapeake Energy CorpCHK.O, EOG ResourcesEOG.N and APA CorpAPA.O said they could delay some well completions or ramp down drilling due to weak prices.

Shale producer Diamondback EnergyFANG.O, however, noted rig prices are falling and steel costs are set to decline by about $20-$25 per foot, a sign the inflationary pressures that plagued the oilfield in the past year are easing.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

