U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 213,000

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended November 23rd.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 213,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 217,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also slipped to 217,000, a decrease of 1,250 from the previous week's revised average of 218,250.

