U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 233,000

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 28th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 233,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 240,000 from the 236,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also slipped to 241,500, a decrease of 3,750 from the previous week's revised average of 245,250.

