U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Climb To 263,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended September 6th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 263,000, an increase of 27,000 from the previous week's revised level of 236,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 235,000 from the 237,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 268,000 in the week ended October 23, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.