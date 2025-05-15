U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged At 229,000

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended May 10th

The report said initial jobless claims came in at 229,000 last week, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.

Economists had expected jobless claims to tick up to 229,000 from the 228,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 230,500, an increase of 3,250 from the previous week's revised average of 227,250.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.