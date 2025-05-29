U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended May 24th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 240,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 226,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 230,750, a decrease of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 231,000.

