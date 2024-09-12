U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 230,000

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 7th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 230,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 228,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 230,750, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 230,250.

